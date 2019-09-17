80-year-old Golden woman dies after rollover car crash in New Mexico

SPRINGER, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a Golden woman is dead after a rollover crash south of Springer.

They say a car driven by 80-year-old Dorothy Anna Leasher exited Interstate 25 at a high rate of speed Monday afternoon and allegedly ran a stop sign and struck the back end of another vehicle.

Police said Leasher was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. Springer is about 60 miles south of Trinidad.

They say the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were treated and released from a hospital.

Police say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the rollover.

Google Map for coordinates 36.361145 by -104.595267.

