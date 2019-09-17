× 64A Fire near Bailey 100% contained; all evacuation orders lifted

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The 64A Fire burning southwest of Bailey is 100% contained, Park County officials said Tuesday evening. All evacuation orders have been lifted.

The fire started Sunday near Park County Road 64. It burned at least 12 acres.

Payne Gulch Road residents were under a mandatory evacuation order.

On Monday, the Forest Service said the fire’s cause remains under investigation. However, the Park County sheriff said Sunday that it was started by two Denver men who were target shooting. The sheriff says the men will not face charges because they reported the fire immediately, but they could be held financially responsible.

Both air and ground crews fought the fire.