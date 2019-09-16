× Want to visit Hanging Lake this Fall and Winter? Here’s how to make a reservation

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.– Fall and winter reservations open on Monday at 10 a.m. for permits to Hanging Lake in Glenwood Springs.

In October of last year, it was announced a paid permit and shuttle system was being implemented as well as a cap on the number of visitors in an effort to cut down on overcrowding at the lake.

The Hanging Lake Express shuttle will end the peak season operations on October 31.

If you want to visit Hanging Lake in the off-peak season, from November 1 to April 30, you must buy a $10 permit through the reservation system. There will not be a shuttle running during the off-peak season, but visitors may bike or drive to the trailhead.

You can make a reservation here or by calling 970-384-6309. If you have a group of 20 or more, you must call the Hanging Lake information line. You can also make a reservation in-person at the Hanging Lake Welcome Center at 110 Wulfsohn Road in Glenwood Springs until the end of October.