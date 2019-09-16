× Walmart kicks off car seat recycling event, offers gift card for trade-in

Walmart launched a car seat trade-in event in celebration of National Baby Safety Month on Monday.

Customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk in any participating Walmart store and receive a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in store or online. The gift card can’t be used at any Walmart Neighborhood Market stores.

Here are the rules:

Limit 2 trade-ins per household

Any car seat brand accepted

Booster seats are not eligible for trade in

Walmart is partnering with the recycling business TerraCycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

The event lasts from September 16 until September 30.

To find a participating store, click here.