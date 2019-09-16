Slow cooling trend ahead of late-week cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures across the Denver area have been running about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

They will stay above normal through Thursday with afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

A cold front is on the way late Thursday night and behind it temperatures will drop to 70s starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

There's only a small chance for rain this week with the best chance (about 20%) arriving late Thursday and into Friday as the cold front swings through the region.

Otherwise, most days ahead will consist of a few passing clouds, some wind at times and mainly dry conditions.

