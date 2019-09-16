Send Your Kids to the MOON – “LUNA: The Science and Stories of Our Moon”

If the recent harvest moon left your kids asking a lot questions about the moon, National Geographic Kids has a book with all the answers!  "LUNA: The Science and Stories of our Moon."  Click on our contest page to enter your chance to win a free copy.

