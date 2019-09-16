× Person found dead inside SUV in Adams County; investigation underway

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was found dead inside an SUV Monday evening.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, deputies responded to the area of Clayton Street and East 74th Avenue about 5 p.m. Monday on a report of an unattended vehicle that appeared to be burning or smoldering.

The vehicle involved appears to be a pink Cadillac Escalade. It is unknown whether the fire was mechanical or intentionally set.

“Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses. The investigation is preliminary and ongoing,” the spokesperson said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Authorities have not yet said whether foul play is suspected.

The name, age and gender of the deceased person have not been publicly released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.