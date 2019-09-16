Owners of burned Ward home say fire was intentionally set

WARD, Colo. -- A fire destroyed a 100-year-old cabin in Ward in April. Now, its owners say the fire was intentionally caused.

The fire broke out in the early morning. Nobody was inside at the time.

The family did not have insurance coverage.

They have established a GoFundMe account to help pay to re-build when the time comes.

“We need the help to rebuild,” said owner Elizabeth Cannon.

A call to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office to inquire about arson allegations was not immediately returned.

