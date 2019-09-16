× Olympic gold medalist, Colorado native Missy Franklin gets married

LITTLETON– Five-time Olympic gold medalist and Regis Jesuit High School graduate Missy Franklin got married over the weekend.

The 24-year-old announced she married Hayes Johnson on Saturday in an Instagram post.

“Mr. and Mrs. Johnson. September 14th, 2019.”

On Johnson’s Instagram story, the two were seen dancing the night away at the Columbine Country Club in Littleton.

Franklin grew up in Colorado before attending college at the University of California. Berkeley.

She made her Olympic debut at the 2012 games in London when she was 17 years old. She won four of the gold medals along with a bronze.

Johnson is also a swimmer who competed at the 2008 and 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and was a finalist at the 2009 World Championship Trials.

He was also part of a NCAA national championship for the University of Texas.