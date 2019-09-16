× Mid 80s today; two windy storm systems this week

There are two dips in the jet stream targeting Colorado this week. First is Tuesday and the second is Friday.

Moisture is flowing into the Mountains from New Mexico. This will translate into a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver and across the Front Range. Gusty wind and lightning likely with these t-storms.

Front Range highs today at 86.

Abnormally dry conditions persist across 49% of Colorado. The t-storms today and Tuesday are not potent/wet enough to change the situation.

The Mountains can expect 30-40% chances of t-storms. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

A dip in the jet stream arrives Tuesday. Mountain wind increases to 30-50mph above treeline. T-storm chances continue.

Each day this week features a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Another dip in the jet stream arrives Thursday-Friday. Gusty wind again likely.

Highs fall into the 70s Saturday-Sunday behind this storm system. I’m including a slight chance for afternoon t-storms this Saturday.

