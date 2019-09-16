× McNay Fire in Larimer County 77% contained; 542 acres burned

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The McNay Fire burning near Red Feather Lakes is 77% contained, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday evening.

The fire has burned 542 acres.

“All air resources have been released, but crews will stay to monitor the fire tonight. Ground fire personnel will return in the morning to resume operations,” the sheriff’s office said in an update.

All voluntary evacuations have been lifted and roads are open.

There have been no reports of injuries or damaged buildings.

The fire started Sunday when a truck fire spread to surrounding vegetation.