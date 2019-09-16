× Man killed in Denver shooting, police investigating his death as a homicide

DENVER– Police say a man died Monday morning after a shooting Sunday night near East Colfax Avenue and North Verbena Street.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night, according to a tweet sent out by Denver police.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

#DPD Officers on scene at E. Colfax Ave and N. Verbena St. on a shooting. An adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Unknown suspect at this point. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/kQ8hiCk7c8 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 16, 2019

Around 4:20 a.m. Monday morning, DPD sent out a follow-up tweet saying a man died following the shooting and the DPD homicide unit is investigating.

The adult male shooting victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital and the investigation is now being handled by DPD homicide unit. Investigation continues. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 16, 2019

No suspect information has been released at this time.