Man killed in Denver shooting, police investigating his death as a homicide
DENVER– Police say a man died Monday morning after a shooting Sunday night near East Colfax Avenue and North Verbena Street.
The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night, according to a tweet sent out by Denver police.
Police say a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Around 4:20 a.m. Monday morning, DPD sent out a follow-up tweet saying a man died following the shooting and the DPD homicide unit is investigating.
No suspect information has been released at this time.