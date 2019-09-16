Man killed in Denver shooting, police investigating his death as a homicide

Posted 4:47 am, September 16, 2019, by

DENVER– Police say a man died Monday morning after a shooting Sunday night near East Colfax Avenue and North Verbena Street.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night, according to a tweet sent out by Denver police.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 4:20 a.m. Monday morning, DPD sent out a follow-up tweet saying a man died following the shooting and the DPD homicide unit is investigating.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.