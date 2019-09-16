Man fatally shot in northeast Denver identified; suspect remains at-large

DENVER — A man who was shot and later died last week has been identified.

The Denver Police Department responded to the 2700 block of North Madison Street about 11 p.m. Wednesday on reports of gunfire.

Officers found 34-year-old Eno Essien suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not released any suspect information or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.