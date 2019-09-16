× Man accused of breaking into Fort Collins home, sexually assaulting sleeping woman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a sleeping woman, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, a woman called police to say an unknown man entered her home in the 600 block of Balsam Lane just south of the Colorado State University campus and sexually assaulted her.

Officers later found and arrested 22-year-old Tanner Cook.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of burglary and sexual assault.

“Sexual assault is a serious crime that impacts our community and is often under reported,” Fort Collins police Sgt. Scott Crumbaker said in a statement. “There are numerous resources and services that are available to victims of these types of crimes.

“We encourage victims to report to police as soon as possible to aid in the arrest and prosecution of dangerous criminals.”

Anyone with information can call police at 970-221-6543 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.