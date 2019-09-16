× Free quit line helps Colorado teens kick vaping

DENVER — In the wake of six vaping-related deaths and several illnesses across the country, health officials in Colorado want e-cigarette users to know about a free quit line aimed at helping teens kick their vaping habits.

It’s called “My Life, My Quit” and it was created by National Jewish Health. It’s the first comprehensive program designed specifically for teenagers.

“Since we’ve launched we’ve had over 100 calls directly to the line and over 100 people have texted directly to the program as well as the online chat,” said Thomas Ylioja, with National Jewish Health.

The program went online this summer. Given recent vaping illnesses and deaths across the nation, the program and call-in number have spiked in popularity.

“Since we’ve seen the unfortunate news about someone dying from vaping, we saw within that week [alone] about a 50% increase from people who are vaping, calling in for help,” Ylioja said.

Already, 160 young people have used My Life, My Quit to help kick their vaping habits.

“Which is good. Nationally, only about 1,400 teens under the age of 18 enrolled in any quit-line program,” Ylioja said.

The quit line even dropped its call-in age requirement from 15 years old to 12 years old to help combat the epidemic.

Anyone under the age of 18 can text or call 1-855-891-9989 to reach My Life, My Quit for free or visit the program’s website.