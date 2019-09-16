× Dog the Bounty Hunter has heart emergency, TMZ reports

DENVER– Duane “Dog” Chapman reportedly had a heart emergency over the weekend that may force him to have surgery.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday morning, Dog was taken to a hospital from his home in Colorado after feeling a pain in his chest.

Last month, Dog’s store in Edgewater was vandalized and some of Beth’s personal items were taken.

Beth Chapman died in June after battling cancer. A memorial service was held for her in July in Aurora.

We have reached out to the hospital to get more information on Dog’s condition and have not heard back yet.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.