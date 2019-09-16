Denver woman calls for easier claim process after sidewalk accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A woman says she had difficulty filing a claim with the city of Denver after she fell through a plastic cover on a downtown Denver sidewalk and became stuck.

Jamie Truitt says the accident happened Friday when she was on her way to work near 19th and Arapahoe streets.

“I wasn’t looking for any holes in the sidewalk, but nothing jumped out at me as broken,” Truitt said.

She says she stepped on a green plastic electric panel cover and her foot went all the way through. Truitt says she was stuck for about five minutes before a bus driver noticed she was on the ground and came to help.

“It was pretty deep too, like it went up to my knee,” Truitt said.

Truitt escaped with just a couple scratches and bruises, nothing that won’t heal over the next week. She says she got in touch with the city and they suggested she file a claim. But the process wasn’t as streamlined as she would have hoped.

“I would think that in today’s day and age it would be online, something a lot faster than mailing in a paper hand-written letter,” Truitt said.

If you’re filing a claim with the city, you need to send a letter to the mayor, including an account of what happened, you and your lawyer’s contact information, and any city employees that may be involved, among other things.

For Truitt, it’s not about the money, it’s about the principle. If she could get hurt on a sidewalk like that, anybody could.

“If an elderly lady had fallen through it could have been a completely different story,” Truitt said.