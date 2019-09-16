Denver City Council approves large-scale development plan for Loretto Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Denver City Council members approved a large-scale development plan at the Loretto Heights campus Monday night.

The plan was approved in a 11-1 vote.

Loretto Heights, a former Catholic college campus off South Federal Boulevard and Highway 285, is 72 acres in size.

At Monday's City Council meeting, most people at the meeting voiced support for the plan.

“We’re excited about the additional open space, shops, restaurants and future events the redevelopment will bring,” one local resident said.

Some people say they worry about gentrification issues.

“Help me understand how you plan on preventing the gentrification outcome if you support this area plan,” a woman asked council members during the meeting.

Those close to the plan compare the development to Stapleton. There, the old control tower stayed. In Loretto Heights, plans call for the iconic bell tower to remain.

Also, plans dictate that a cemetery — where more than 60 nuns are buried — must stay. Plans also call for affordable housing options. There could be roughly 60 affordable housing units.