Denver-area man hiking 14er in Pitkin County reported overdue

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver-area man who was hiking a 14,026-foot mountain near Aspen is overdue, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that about 6 p.m. Sunday, it received information about an overdue hiker on Pyramid Peak in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.

The hiker separated from his hiking party around 2 p.m. Sunday near the top of Pyramid Peak and had not returned.

“This behavior was uncharacteristic for the overdue party and the hiking party alerted authorities. Due to the difficulty of terrain and time of report, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen planned for search efforts the following day,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Crews searched for the man from the ground and the air on Monday.

The hiker is described as a 66-year-old man from the Denver area who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 165 and 170 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He is an experienced outdoor enthusiast.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the hiker’s name.

The search is scheduled to resume Tuesday.