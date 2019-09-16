× Decker Fire south of Salida grows to 846 acres

SALIDA, Colo. — A fire burning south of Salida has grown to 846 acres but slowed Sunday because of better weather conditions, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said.

The Decker Fire was started by lightning on Sept. 8. It is burning in the Rio Grande and Pike-San Isabel national forests. No evacuations or closures have been ordered.

The fire was less active Sunday because of increased cloud cover in the afternoon and calmer winds.

The fire continued to creep south between Merkt Creek toward the Oxcart Fire burn scar about 9 miles south of Salida.

The fire is burning through heavy dead and down fuels and was accelerated Saturday by low humidity, warmer temperatures and consistent winds.

Two small spot fires close to the main body were established Saturday. The spots are high on the ridge within the wilderness and are expected to grow uphill toward the main body of the fire.

The fire remains completely in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area east of the ridge. The east side of the fire is being allowed to run its natural course to promote forest health and resilience.

The Platte Canyon Wildland Fire Module is monitoring the fire’s progress on the northwest corner. The crew is watching the fire’s spread onto non-forest lands west of the ridge and tie the fire into natural barriers within the wilderness.

Officials expect the fire to remain calm as long as there are clouds and high humidity levels.

The fire might be visible at night and can be seen from Highways 50 and 285. Drivers are asked not to stop and to not call 911.

The fire is at 0% containment.