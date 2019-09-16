CDOT to close portions of I-25 starting Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- CDOT said it will close two-mile sections of Interstate 25 starting Monday night as crews install signs as part of the North I-25 Express Lanes Project.

CDOT said full closures of I-25 will take place between 104th Avenue and Northwest Parkway from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. During that time, crews will install overhead signage.

I-25 northbound full closures will take place September 16th, 18th and 19th.

I-25 southbound full closures will take place September 17th, 22nd, 23rd and potentially 24th.

In the meantime, drivers can take Huron Street or Washington Street to detour around the closures. Commercial vehicles will detour southbound at Colorado Highway 7 to US Highway 287 and northbound at Colorado Highway 44 to US Highway 85. Crews are also re-paving this portion of I-25 as part of the North Express Lanes Project.

CDOT said drivers should be prepared for double-lanes closures Sundays through Thursdays from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. between 104th Avenue and Northwest Parkway.