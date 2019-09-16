Caught on camera: Highlands home turned into ‘community urinal’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver family checked their Ring surveillance camera footage, only to spot several people making their backyard into a bathroom.

This is the third case brought to FOX31 Problem Solvers in the last three weeks. We asked Denver Police Department what it is doing curb the nasty act.

“It looks like my driveway is a community urinal," said Jonathan Miller, who lives in the Highlands.

Ring camera footage from Saturday shows two different people, hours apart, relieving themselves right by the Miller’s garage.

“It’s just eye opening to know that the activity takes place,” Miller said.

Another Denver resident, Jeremy Martinez, says several people have decided to make a tree on his street into a bathroom. The tree is right by new homes and a future children’s learning center.

“These situations, they are quality of life and sanitary issues,” Denver Police Department’s Jay Casillas said.

DPD has cited 83 people for public urination and defecation since April.

“We have officers patrolling the area -- sometimes we run into it, sometimes someone alerts us to it and then we can go from there,” Casillas said.

Casillas tells Problem Solvers a judge can even give out jail time for publicly urinating or defecating.

If you spot someone in the act or catch it on camera, report it to police.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.