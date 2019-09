Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zero Proof Dinner Series provides a setting to spread awareness of mental health issues and addiction in the hospitality industry, while guests enjoy an evening of great food, creatively crafted dry beverages and engaging conversation.

Proceeds from the event will go to CHOW, focusing on mental health and addiction support for workers in the hospitality industry.

What: Zero Proof Dinner

When (day and time): Wednesday, September 18, 6pm – 9pm

Where: Altius Farms, 25th & Lawrence

Cost: $85/ticket