64A Fire near Bailey 50% contained

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The 64A Fire burning southwest of Bailey is 50% contained, the Forest Service said Monday afternoon.

According to the Forest Service, the fire has burned an estimated 12 acres.

It started Sunday near Park County Road 64.

Payne Gulch Road residents are under a mandatory evacuation order.

The Forest Service said the fire’s cause remains under investigation. However, the Park County sheriff said Sunday that it was started by two Denver men who were target shooting. The sheriff says the men will not face charges because they reported the fire immediately. However, they could be held financially responsible.

Both Elk Creek and Platte Canyon Fire Protection District are battling the fire. They are being assisted by South Metro Fire Rescue and West Metro Fire Rescue firefighters.

Both air and ground crews are working on extinguishing the flames.