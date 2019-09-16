2 injured in exchange of gunfire in Wheat Ridge

Posted 1:31 pm, September 16, 2019

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire on Monday morning, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. to West 38th Avenue and Ames Street.

Everyone had fled the area after officers responded, police said.

Two people are at hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not known. Some vehicles suffered damage, police said.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 39.769337 by -105.054396.

