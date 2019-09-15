Temperatures cool to the 80s Monday with stray storms south of Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver will see mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions Sunday evening. Some cloud cover will stay for Monday morning with low temperatures in the 50s.

Monday will be cooler than Sunday with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s in Denver. There will be a 10-percent chance of rain on the Front Range with the best chances staying south and southwest of Denver along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

There will be minimal storm chances the rest of the week, keeping fire danger high. Temperatures will finally cool to the 70s with a cold front for next weekend.

