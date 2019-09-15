× Risner family celebrates son’s first home game at Mile High

DENVER — Broncos fans were at Empower Field at Mile High early to tailgate in support of their team.

“I was very excited about Dalton Risner getting drafted,” fan Scott Hood said.

Dalton Risner an offensive guard drafted from Kansas State last fall is from Wiggins, Colorado. His family celebrated his first home game by tailgating at the stadium.

“[It] hasn’t really set in yet, to be quite honest,” Dalton’s dad, Mitch Risner said. “I know the emotions are going to be pretty hard when he’s coming out of that tunnel.”

His family says Dalton’s caring personality makes him stand out.

“It’s really cool.. exciting that he’s going to be on the field,” Dalton’s brother, Shelden Risner, said. “I always knew that’s what he wanted to do. It’s just really cool that he made it achievable.”