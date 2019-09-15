× Near record highs Sunday afternoon, sunny to end weekend

Temperatures will jump well above average as we end our weekend across Colorado. Highs today will hit the lower 90s across the Denver metro area, with the record high for the day set at 94 degrees set back in 2018. Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind through the afternoon.

We’ll be a few degrees cooler by Monday afternoon, yet temps will still stay unseasonably warm as highs hit the upper 80s. The sunny and quiet weather will remain as we start the work week, keeping an elevated risk for wildfires.

A few weak cold fronts will move through the region as we head through the rest of the week. Mountains will score the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday, as the Front Range keeps a daily 10% chance of a shower or two. Despite the low rain chances, our temperatures will start to drop. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the mid-80s, with upper 70s and lower 80s expected through Friday.

