ICE leaders in Centennial break silence in response to protests

ICE leaders in Centennial are talking to the media, after a week of protests outside local facilities.

ICE recently published an open letter to the American public, saying—in part—they’re here to follow the law and keep people safe.

But on Saturday, they said there’s a dangerous rhetoric in Colorado, threatening the safety of agents at local facilities.“We receive threats daily to this facility,” said ICE Acting Field Office Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations John Sabbricatore, as he addressed the media Saturday.

Sabbricatore had a lot to clear up this weekend, following a series of protests—referred to by some as “National Action Week.”

“There’s a lot of things being said through the media that are just not true—that we’re running concentration camps, that we’re abusing people, that we just go out and do raids. We don’t do raids—we have targeted enforcement,” said Sabbicatore.

He says contrary to popular belief, ICE agents don’t need a warrant for that—or questioning someone about their immigration status.

“I need reasonable suspicion, we develop probable cause, and then we make an arrest based on that probable cause. A warrant would not be needed.”

Sabbricatore confirmed agents would need a criminal warrant to enter a home, though, unless they were invited inside.

He told members of the media the targeted enforcement prioritizes illegal immigrants who committed a crime, other than entering the U.S.

“We’re looking for the sex offenders. We’re looking for those people involved in drug trafficking and drug crimes, human smuggling—all those different cases.”

But he says ICE can’t ignore the almost 900,000 outstanding final order cases, either.

“We also have to look at these final order cases, where someone went through this court process, was told they were removable, and did not leave the United States. Those have to be enforced at some point in time,” he explained.

Sabrricatore reiterated his push for transparency at the Aurora detention center, when it comes to the treatment of the 1,300 people being housed here.

“We are actually hiring more medical staff at GEO. They are also looking at hiring another full-time MD, so that there would be two medical doctors for detainees.”

“If there are things that need to be changed, we’re willing to look at that and work with different organizations every day,” he added.