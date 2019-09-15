Drive-by shooting in Adams County lands 1 in hospital

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An early morning shooting in Adams County left one person hospitalized Sunday.

Deputies responded to the report of a drive-by shooting at roughly 12:15 a.m. near the 1800 block of East 81st Avenue.

At least one person was wounded, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release a motive, identity of the victim or suspect names but did say there is no threat to the public.