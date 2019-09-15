Denver company makes furniture from beetle-kill pine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver-based company is putting beetle-kill pine to good use by making furniture.

"There's so much dead wood in the forests of Colorado, so we wanted to take a bad situation and turn it into beautiful furniture. So, we started 10 years ago, and we have created an amazing company,” said Kevin Reese with Azure Furniture Company.

When the bark beetle gets between the bark and the wood, it discharges a fungus that kills the tree.

“The fungus actually creates a blue color to it. So Azure, the company name, means blue,” Reese said.

“It’s fun. We take it from the mills. We get rough cut wood, and then we clean it, surface it and glue it together,” said David Hamilton.

The Azure staff is proud to take trees that would not otherwise be used and make sustainable products that also reduce fire risk.