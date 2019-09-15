Gameday Live Blog: Broncos home opener against the Bears on FOX31

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is greeted on the field by Von Miller during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on August 19, 2019. (Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER — New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio makes his home debut against the Bears with a 2:25 p.m. kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High.

You can watch the game on FOX31, and stay with us for live postgame coverage starting at 6 p.m.

Chicago’s game at Denver is more than a reunion for the Bears and their ex-defensive coordinator Fangio, now head coach of the Broncos. It’s also Danny Trevathan’s return to Denver, where he helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl. It’s also a chance for Todd Davis to show Trevathan how much he learned from him.

Follow all the action in the Gameday live blog below.

