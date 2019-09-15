Fires burning near Bailey, Redfeather Lakes

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A fire burning near Bailey has prompted aircraft to take to the skies in order to fight the fire from above and residents near the blaze are under orders to evacuate.

According to the Elk Creek Fire Department, the wildland fire is burning off of County Road 64 and people in the area of Pine Gulch are being forced from their homes. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is helping with evacuations.

Both Elk Creek and Platte Canyon Fire Protection District are battling the fire which, according to ECFD, has spread to roughly two acres. Smoke can be seen in the Bailey area.

Additionally, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to a fire in the area of Redfeather Lakes, where aircraft are also being deployed. There’s no word yet on the size of the fire.