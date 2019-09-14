× Unseasonably warm, sunny weekend ahead

The sunny and quiet conditions will continue as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will start to jump above average on Saturday, with highs maxing out in the upper-80s under plenty of sunshine and light wind. The record in Denver today is 92 degrees set back in 2018, which will stay safe this afternoon.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs soaring well into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Front Range. Make sure to stay hydrated and grab that sunscreen for any plans, especially if you are heading to Sunday afternoon’s Broncos game.

We’ll keep the unseasonably warm temps around for Monday with highs staying in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Some slight changes will start to move in by the middle of the week thanks to a weak cold front. This front will bring a slight dip in temperatures, with highs back in the upper 70s. Mountain showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday with a few isolated showers making it onto the Front Range.

