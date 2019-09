DENVER — According to Xcel Energy, some switch cabinets caught fire Saturday afternoon, leaving almost 8,200 people without power for a few hours.

The cause of the fires is unknown at this time. The outage was reported around 4:30 p.m., according to Xcel.

Impacted customers were in the Arvada, Westminster and Denver area, and an Xcel spokesperson says about 90% of those customers had power restored by about 7 p.m.