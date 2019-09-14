Man faces DUI after crashing scooter into Denver police officer Saturday

DENVER — A man crashed his scooter into a Denver police officer and the officer’s car on Saturday afternoon, and now he faces a possible driving under the influence charge, according to the Denver Police Department.

Kurt Barnes, a Denver Police Department spokesperson, said the man was traveling along the sidewalk at 21st and Market streets when he and his scooter crashed into an officer working for the Rockies game.

While a lot of people see scooters as a quick mode of transportation when they’re out bar hopping, Barnes said you can still get a DUI while on a scooter, including drugs or alcohol.

The scooter driver was transported to a local hospital, Barnes said. The officer was not injured.