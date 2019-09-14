× Idaho Springs restaurant reopens after massive mudslide forces shutdown

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday, the owners of Two Bears Tap and Grill in Idaho Springs celebrated their reopening one week after a mudslide destroyed

the patio.

“It’s been one week of a lot of hard work,” co-owner Dan Geltmaker said.

Geltmaker says dozens of volunteers made the quick cleanup and reopen possible.

“We salvaged two of our dining tables and five or six picnic tables,” Geltmaker said.

Meantime, Geltmaker says flood insurance through Liberty Mutual will not cover the cost of damages.

“The adjuster has denied our claim 100 percent,” Geltmaker said.

Geltmaker says he was told he they are covered for hail damage but not ‘earth movement’ like mud.

“What caused the earth to move is the question I had, “Geltmaker said. “It was one.. to two feet of hail.”

A spokesperson for Liberty Mutual said they do not discuss customer claims publicly, but assured that someone will be in contact with him on Monday to address concerns.

Restaurant owner Dan Geltmaker tells us flood coverage thru Liberty Mutual won’t cover damages. He says he was told they’re covered for hail but not “earth movement” such as mud.