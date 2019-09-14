Hot Sunday ahead with temperatures in the 90s in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Weather conditions will stay clear and quiet on the Front Range tonight. Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s Sunday afternoon with dry conditions. Sunday will start off sunny but mostly cloudy skies will move in from the mountains by the evening. Colorado's southern and southwestern mountains could see a few showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos game is expected to be hot with partly cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday will have a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm as temperatures cool into the mid 80s. Temperatures finally cool to the 70s by Saturday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.