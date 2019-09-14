× Former oil exec lists Cherry Creek mansion for $4.2M

DENVER — A former oil executive is looking to unload his Cherry Creek North home.

McAndrew Rudisill, former CEO of Denver-based Emerald Oil Inc., and his wife Alexis have listed their 7,700-square-foot mansion at 425 Monroe St. for sale at $4.18 million.

The couple moved to Denver in 2013 from Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to a 5280 feature on the home’s interior design. In New York, McAndrew founded the investment firm Pelagic Capital Advisors.

In Denver, he served as CEO of Emerald Oil until 2016, the same year the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

