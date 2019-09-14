Denver adds 5 new ballot boxes ahead of upcoming election cycle

DENVER — Denver is adding five new 24-hour ballot boxes ahead of the 2019 election.

According to a news release from the Denver Elections Division, the majority of Denver voters still prefer to drop off their ballots in person, so the division wants to make sure people have access.

“While Denver has always had more 24-Hour ballot boxes than required by law, it’s important that we continue to ensure equal access across our city–especially in underserved areas and communities of color,” said Paul López, Denver’s Clerk and Recorder. “By using our mapping data, we can identify and close those gaps.”

The five new drop boxes will be at the following locations:

La Familia Recreation Center, 65 S Elati St.

Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Drive

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N Irving St.

Swansea Recreation Center, 2650 E 49 th Ave.

Ave. Westwood Community Center / SWIC, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd.

Denver’s city and county have a total of 33 drop boxes. To see a full list of the box locations and Vote Center locations go next week to the Denver Votes website. Voter ballot packets will be received in the mail starting the week of Oct. 15.