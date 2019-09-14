Decker Fire burning in southern Colorado grows to more than 200 acres

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Decker Fire, which is burning south of Salida, had burned about 276 acres as of Saturday morning.

Officials provided an update in Poncha Springs Saturday afternoon.

According to an update from officials, low humidity, higher temperatures and consistent winds made the fire more active Friday, and firefighters will continue to work to keep it on national forest lands.

The fire is visible from the U.S. Highway 285 corridor and the Arkansas River Valley, but officials ask people not to call 911 for information or to report anything about the fire.

For more information, call 719-626-1095 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or go to the fire’s Facebook page.