Boulder County Jail inmate tests positive for hepatitis A

BOULDER, Colo. — An inmate at the Boulder County Jail tested positive for hepatitis A, FOX31 learned Saturday.

The inmate has been in custody since mid-August, according to a press notification issued by Boulder County Public Health. When jail officials learned of the man’s condition, he was separated from the rest of the inmates.

Jail officials said they are working to provide vaccinations for everyone who potentially had contact with the sick inmate and BCPH said no other inmates or staff appear sick.

Anyone released from the jail on or after August 20 may be at risk for developing the disease and urge anyone who has been released or visited the jail should contact a medical professional.

The revelation out of Boulder comes on the heels of a Problem Solvers Investigation that discovered the City of Denver is housing 16 homeless people who contracted hepatitis A in five area motels.

Additionally, a Denver resident died earlier this week from the Hepatitis A outbreak that started in 2018 in Colorado.

There have been 163 cases of Hepatitis A reported in Colorado resulting in 120 hospitalizations since October of 2018

The majority of cases have been seen El Paso County, Arapahoe County, Boulder County, Denver County, Douglas County, Fremont County, Jefferson County

and Pueblo County.