Wildlife officials concerned about orphaned bear cub in Castle Pines

CASTLE PINES, Colo.-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are asking for help to track down an orphaned bear cub in Castle Pines.

The bear cub has been spotted in neighborhoods and caught on camera.

The cub's mother was hit and killed last week.

A few days later, Stacy Campbell spotted the cub wandering on a highly traveled dirt road near where its mother was killed.

"My first thought was shock because I don't think it’s common that you see a bear cub running back and forth in the middle of the road." said Campbell.

Several people have reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers trying to get help for the bear cub.

CPW officials say they have been trying to track down the cub but it is skittish and mobile. They also say that if they locate it, they want to relocate it out of the area and back into the mountains in a spot where there is ample for for it.

CPW encourages people who see the cub to keep calling in the sightings, especially right when they see it, so they can get a wildlife officer there.

If you see the bear, you can contact CPW at 303-291-7227 during business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. If it's after hours, call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.