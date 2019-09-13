Westwood residents form group called ‘Killer Kentucky’ to draw attention to dangerous street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A recent deadly crash near Kentucky Avenue and Irving Street in Denver prompted on area resident to form a Facebook group to draw attention the the area, which residents say is dangerous.

A small memorial marks the spot where a person was killed.

"This street in particular experiences a lot of very fast drivers," said Emerald Bixby, who started the Facebook group "Killer Kentucky." "It’s a strip where people go particularly quickly and are cutting through the neighborhood form the Morrison Road Bar area."

Bixby said she is asking the city to help make the street safer and for residents to do what they can.

Jamie Torres, a recently elected city council member, said safety analyses of Kentucky Street and several other streets in the Westwood neighborhood have already started.

Torres said she has heard of the dangers of busy streets like Kentucky Avenue, Mississippi Avenue and Irving.

"There’s lot of concern of about how fast people go through the district," she said.

The analysis will measure traffic trends, like speeds and crashes, Torres said. Since 2013, there have been seven crashes on the stretch of Kentucky Bixby's Facebook group is focused on, Torres said, and one of them was fatal.

While the city analyzes traffic in the area and works toward solutions, so will Bixby's Facebook group.

Once the results of the city's analysis is available, Torres said she will work to implement any measures that will help keep the streets safer.

Note: In the posted video, Kentucky Avenue is referred to as Kentucky Street. We apologize for the error.