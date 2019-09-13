Warm weather fans, a weekend to enjoy

DENVER — Friday’s calm weather will remain for the weekend but temperatures do warm back to near 90 degrees.

A persistent ‘storm blocker’ is in place which will remain for the weekend. This means sunshine and warmth for both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s highs will reach the middle to upper 80s and then lower 90s for Sunday.

That means it will be a rather hot Buffs vs Falcons game Saturday and Broncos vs Bears game Sunday. The Rockies have great weather for their weekend series at Coors Field, too.

70s and 80s for this year’s walk! The walk is this Sunday in Lowry. https://t.co/ulcLTCOAm7 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 13, 2019

If getting out of the city is on your agenda, the mountains will be warm with 70s and clear skies. To see a bit of leaf-changing colors you might consider heading from Nederland to RMNP.

Fall colors likely to peak in these time frames: pic.twitter.com/zmsm8gi7C9 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 11, 2019

Just an early heads up on next week, the start of which will be quiet and warm but rain chances and cooler temperatures return for the mid-to-late week with areas of snow in the mountains.

The patches of colors you see on the map indicate areas that may see snow Wednesday night and Thursday, the first of the season for most of those colorized. There'll be a couple of these chances the next week, but around the 20th of September will come a more powerful storm. pic.twitter.com/VvoZDKgUlX — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 11, 2019

