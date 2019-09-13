× Text message sent to wrong number by one digit leads to unexpected act of kindness in Phoenix

PHOENIX– A text message sent to the wrong number off by one digit led to an unexpected act of kindness by a stranger.

“Hey brother Jakeman, this is sister Fink, we are bringing you dinner tomorrow I was wondering what time would be a good time to bring it over,” said Abby Fink, reading from a text message sent over the weekend.

Fink says that text was meant for family friends dealing with a crisis. The family friend’s 4-year-old son, Noah, was fighting to stay alive after suffering a seizure that sent vomit into his lungs last week.

“The response I got back was, ‘Oh what are you bringing me, I don’t like seafood,'” said Fink, who says she immediately realized her error.

On the other end of that text was a man named Bill, having a little fun with Fink.

Bill realized Fink had sent the text to the wrong person, but when she told him the intended target, Bill’s response was unexpected.

“Then it was immediately, ‘How can I help?’ and I was like, ‘Well, just pray for Noah,’ and he was like, ‘Well I don’t really pray, but I can help with donations, food, etc.,'” said Fink.

As you can imagine, Fink was stunned.

Bill told Fink that as a single father, it was a teachable moment for his son, and it’s “just what people do.”

“I’m thinking to myself, no that’s not what people do because it’s hard to find good people, good genuine people who want to serve and help others,” said Fink.

Since then, Bill has rallied friends on Facebook to send gifts and cards to Noah. Bill even contacted a local charity who now wants to lend a hand too.

Noah’s parents spoke to ABC15 by phone about the heartwarming and unexpected support.

“We were just really touched and in awe that a perfect stranger, that all he knew was that a little boy was in the ICU and he just wanted to jump into action,” said Alex Jakeman, Noah’s mom.

Noah is finally out of the ICU but remains at Phoenix Children’s Hospital as a lengthy recovery begins.

As for Bill, he plans to drop off a gift and meet the young boy in person next week.

“I told Bill, ‘I don’t know if you believe in God or not, but I believe you were sent here to help this family.’ I told him he was an angel,” said Fink.