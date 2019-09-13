Tennessee baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighing 9 lb. 11 oz.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the entire nation remembered one of the most tragic and horrific days in history, 9/11, one Tennessee family celebrated a miracle.

A little girl was born Wednesday on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. and weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Proud parents Cametrione and Justin Brown stood by baby Christina's side just hours after she made history at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown, where nurses with decades of experience said they've never seen anything like it.

Christina Brown hasn't even lived a full day yet, and she already has lots of people talking.

Cametrione was scheduled for a C-section. The couple says they entered the delivery room around 8:55 p.m.

"Time was just rolling," Justin Brown said. "Then all of a sudden, we heard the 'wah!' and next thing you know, they called it 9:11 and then they got on the table and they were like, 'Oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!'"

Even the delivery doctor was shocked by the numbers.

"The doctor is excited," Justin said. "She's like, 'Oh my God, this is a 9/11,9/11, 9/11 baby!'"

"Oh, I've never seen it in 38 years," patient care coordinator Rachel Laughlin said. "It's very rare but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she already is."

New life was brought into this world on a day the nation remembered such sadness and loss.

"I can remember being in 8th grade when it happened," Cametrion said.

"I think I was in 9th grade when it happened," Justin explained. "So when I heard the numbers go across, I was like this is, this is weird. It's crazy."

But 18 years later, this family said baby Christina is a miracle.

"On that day, 9/11, you know, you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that's so drastic and still hurts," Cametrione said.

As for mom, she's doing great. "I feel relieved," Cametrione said with a sigh. "I knew she was going to be a big baby. I didn't know how big."

For now, Christina is in the NICU. She's getting some extra oxygen after having some minor lung issues, but her parents said she'll be OK, and they can't wait for the future.

"Very excited and can't wait to bring the new addition to the house," Justin said.

Christina has some anxious brothers and sisters ready to spend time with her. The family hopes to have her home in a few days. Another interesting fact: Christina's dad actually works for Methodist South in the ER and is part of a disaster response team.