Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates, PC comes on the show every Friday to educate viewers about the law. Today he is joined by several students from Indian Ridge Elementary, who took the challenge to learn the Bill of Rights for Constitution Day on September 17th. Call Phil for a FREE consultation anytime at 303-762-9500.AlertMe
Teaching Kids The Bill of Rights – Attorney Phil Harding
-
How to Choose the Right Attorney
-
Phil Harding
-
Teen drivers
-
What Attorneys Should Share with Clients After Being Hired
-
The legal issues around scooters
-
-
What scares lawyers
-
Ask the Attorney Friday – Phil Harding Answers Viewer Questions
-
What you need to know about distracted driving
-
What Insurance Companies DON’T Want You to Know!
-
Attorney math with Phil Harding
-
-
Part TWO of Two Part Series on Personal Injury Claims & Settlement Process
-
Part ONE of Two Part Series on Personal Injury Claims & Settlement Process
-
Ask the Attorney Friday