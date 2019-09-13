New video shows armed Rifle man being shot twice in the back by police as he jogs away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIFLE, Colo. — A 57-year-old man was killed last month in an officer-involved shooting in Rifle.

Allan George, of Rifle, was the man killed when the Rifle Police Department says officers made a vehicle stop on the Colorado River bridge between the Interstate 70 exit and Whiteriver Avenue, according to a news release from the Garfield County Coroner.

George was wanted by Rifle police for possession of child pornography.

“Two officers made contact with the subject which unfortunately led to shots being fired. A weapon not belonging to the officers was found at the scene,” RPD said in a news release.

In the video released to FOX31 and Channel 2 News by Attorney David Lane, you can see George holding a gun while the officers hold him at gunpoint. A short time later, you can see George jog away from police and is shot twice in the back. We have edited the video to not show the moment the shooting happened.

George was taken to the hospital by Colorado River Fire Rescue and died a short time later.

Attorney David Lane says he will approach the US Department of Justice to investigate and a civil rights law suit will soon be filed in Denver federal court.

The officers were not injured. Both officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.