Limon Badgers celebrate 100th football season on same field

LIMON, Colo. — The Limon Badgers have played on the same football field since 1920, and Friday night they celebrated the home opener to their 100th season.

Friday night football is often a central part of small communities, and one fan, Larry Skinner, said football in Limon is a way of life.

"It's the heart of the people," he said. "It's just us."

The field's longevity does seem to have a positive impact on the Limon team, as they have 18 state championships, the most of in school in Colorado history.

"We rarely miss a game, even in the playoffs, we will travel," Skinner said.

Ted Bandy, an announcer, has called more than 100 of those games.

"(It) was 40 years ago when I started announcing," Bandy said.

But he watched the press box and the stadium slowly crumble over the years, as decades of winning took their toll on Gaskill Field.

"Well you know 30 years ago it was a nice facility," he said with a laugh.

Over the summer the school installed new bleachers, a new press box and a legacy walk, with Badger bricks for the team.

"In capitol letters, WOW," Skinner said. "It's almost like we went up to university level. It's cool."

The school hopes it will continue to have success in the next 100 years.

"There's been some memories up here, and there will continue to be some made from this window," Bandy said.